The upcoming new Apple Watch could be difficult to buy or delayed entirely, according to new reports.

The wearable is usually released alongside the new iPhone, in September, and the same was expected this year. Last year, it even managed to get out ahead of the iPhone, getting its own event while the launch of the handset was delayed until October.

But new reports suggest that Apple is having trouble making the Watches, has been forced to pause production of them, and could have to delay the release until the issues are solved.

The problems were reported by both Nikkei and Bloomberg, which said discussions between Apple and its suppliers were ongoing.

Apple is thought to be having trouble because of the complexities of a new design that is rumoured to be arriving with the Apple Watch Series 7.

Reports have suggested that the size of the display will be increased and the look of the Watch will be changed, giving it flatter edges in line with the recent updates that have come to the iPhone, iPad and iMac.

The Apple Watch has not received a significant external design change for years. Last year’s Watch was almost identical on the outside, instead focusing on the addition of a blood oxygen sensor on the inside.