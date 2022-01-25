For small business owners, their computing devices and IT setup is at the very heart of what they do.

That’s one of the most powerful developments to have come to small businesses. Recent advances in computing and connectivity mean that we can do more than ever, more quickly than ever, collaborating and connecting over continents instantly.

With those advances, it is probably impossible to imagine a business that hasn’t been fundamentally transformed – or just couldn’t exist – without those devices and network connections.

But with that power comes responsibility. For all that we rely on our computers and connections, the danger they could be attacked just increases – and the more central to our lives those devices are, the more devastating any attack can be.

Each year, online threats costs businesses time, effort and money. Even if you are not the victim of a cyber attack, you could be at any time, and the worry itself can be a major expense.

AVG Business edition: a reliable solution for small and medium businesses

(AVG)

That’s why AVG offers rigorous and reliable solutions to make sure that small and medium businesses are properly protected from the various threats online. It means you can stop worrying about whether your devices are safe – and get on with using them for the work they are really for.

AVG is a pioneer in cyber security, and offers a host of protection, performance and privacy products to both consumer and businesses. It helps people to ensure they can streamline and protect their IT setups and systems, protecting them from ransomware, malware, hackers and the variety of other dangerous threats that await online.

It comes in three packages for businesses: AVG File Server Business Edition, AVG AntiVirus Business Edition, AVG Internet Security Business Edition. That ensures you can get everything you need to protect your businesses, and only pay for what is really necessary.

A range of tools for every business

(AVG)

What’s more, AVG’s tools are built for small businesses, ensuring that they are designed precisely to keep you protected and safe.

AVG Antivirus business edition comes packed with a variety of tools to protect your business. There is a whole terrifying host of threats out there – and, thankfully, an impressively vast set of features inside the AVG system to ensure you are protected from them.

With its cloud management tools, for instance, you can look after your network and devices from on location. Its file, email, web and behaviour shields watch over computers to ensure that it can spot dangerous links or files to ensure that they are not able to find their way into your network.

It amounts to a comprehensive guard for the people in your business, tracking known threats and scanning your devices to ensure they have not found their way in.

The company also offers 24 hour English support throughout the working day, meaning that you’ll be able to get access to experts whenever you need them, with just a phone call.

All the protection you need under one subscription

What’s more, because you just need to buy one subscription, your system is always updated and improved automatically and reliably. You don’t have to wait for big releases but instead you’ll always be kept up to date, with AVG keeping you safe against even the newest known threats.

AVG also offers AVG Internet Security Business Edition. That adds protection for passwords that are saved in browsers, and importantly also includes tools to protect people when they use Microsoft Exchange – scanning emails to look whether they include suspect attachments, spam and links, and alerting users to ensure they don’t expose themselves.

If you’d like a simpler and more value form of protection, AVG also offers its File Server package, which represents a great place to start. That gives you access to all of the company’s key systems – including checking through unknown files, managing your devices, protection from ransomware and that same free phone support – at an even more accessible price.

Whichever you choose, you can ensure that all of your devices are always protected against the very latest threats, wherever they are coming from – letting you get on with the fun stuff.

