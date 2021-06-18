It has been a busy month for bitcoin. The cryptocurrency has seen the biggest upgrade to its network in four years, massive institutional interest, and the first ever country to officially adopt it as legal tender.

But despite all this, the market has settled into a period of relative stasis and remains in limbo.

>> Follow all the latest updates with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto market

In an effort to make sense of it all, we invited two experts to discuss the latest developments and take readers’ questions about the current state of the crypto space.

We spoke to Dr Paul Ennis, an assistant professor at University College Dublin whose research focusses on cryptocurrency culture, and Fred Schebesta, a crypto advocate and founder of comparison platform Finder.com.

Watch the full video below

✕ Ask an expert: Bitcoin bounce back?

They offered their thoughts on sovereign adoption of bitcoin, whether artists should take the NFT trend seriously, and the future trajectory of dogecoin.