Bitcoin and the broader crypto market have seen a steady recover in recent months following the price crash in April and May that wiped more than a trillion dollars from the overall market cap.

But a rocky roll out of El Salvador’s pioneering Bitcoin Law, together with hoax news articles about litecoin and more market-moving tweets from Elon Musk, have caused a chaotic few days for cryptocurrencies.

To help make sense of it all, as well as speculate on what the future holds for bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies, The Independent has invited two experts in their fields to offer their thoughts and predictions.

Simon Trimborn, an assistant professor at the Department of Management Sciences at the City University of Hong Kong, and Fred Schebesta, a crypto advocate and founder of comparison platform Finder.com, will join us.

They will give readers an opportunity to ask anything they like about bitcoin and the crypto space.

