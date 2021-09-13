Bitcoin news – live: BTC price steadies after dramatic crash wiped 15% of its value
The prices of several cryptocurrencies impacted by El Salvador’s hindered bitcoin adoption seem to be slightly stabilising.
The global crypro market almost remains unchanged compared to its values a day earlier at about $2.07 triilion.
Bitcoin, which was valued at above $52,000 in the early hours of last Tuesday, has been fluctuating in price between $46,000 and $45,000 over last week, and is currently valued at close to $45,000.
Other cryptocurrencies, including Cardano and Solana which were trading at high values prior to the crypto market’s nosedive last week, showed signs of recovery on Friday, but are down in the last 24 hours by about 5 to 10 per cent.
British banking giant Standard Chartered noted recently that bitcoin’s value could hit new all-time highs around late 2021 or early 2022, but other forecasts say current trends could result in lows below $20k by the end of the year.
Bitcoin price at highest since May
A fresh bitcoin price rally overnight has taken the cryptocurrency to its highest point since May.
With El Salvador set to officially recognise the crypto as a form of currency tomorrow, there are hopes that a price pump from btc advocates could help it rise even further. Notable figures within the industry have called on people to buy $30 of bitcoin to celebrate the legislation coming into effect on 7 September.
Taking a longer-term view, bitcoin is up by more than five-times since this time last year.
Bitcoin ‘bypasses oppressive power structures’ in Taliban-run Afghanistan
While a lot of the recent focus on bitcoin has been centred on its price, there have been some positive news stories focussing on the cryptocurrency’s technology and how it can prove life-changing for those cut off by traditional financial services.
A first-hand account by an individual on the ground in Afghanistan has offered a glimpse into how bitcoin can benefit those living under Taliban rule.
“Just like our personal freedom, our economic freedom is quickly disappearing, as many anticipate we’re on the brink of an all-out economic collapse,” the person writes anonymously in the article for The Tokenist.
“Fortunately, developments around technology have provided us with an alternative. Digital assets, while no guarantee of freedom, can assist in obtaining some level of freedom.
“They can be beneficial in bypassing oppressive power structures by offering users 24/7 access to funds in a permissionless manner. With legacy finance in Afghanistan on the brink of collapse, a vacuum for another system is already felt. Surely, crypto can’t fix Afghanistan, but it suggests an alternative financial system for every Afghan man and woman who has been cut off from the world.”
New all-time high for bitcoin’s 200 week moving average
Bitcoin’s 200 week moving average has just hit a new all-time high, reaching above $15,100.
The latest high, spotted by pseudonymous Dutch analyst PlanB, follows a trend that has seen the price of bitcoin grow over the long term.
“Nobody who bought bitcoin and [held] for four-plus years lost money,” PlanB said last week. “Ever.”
The 200WMA was below $100 in 2014 and only crossed $1,000 in 2017. If another major bull run occurs, as PlanB predicts, the moving average would be on track to pass $100,000 within the next five years.
Bitcoin price pump gains momentum
Prominent bitcoiners are preparing for a major price pump to celebrate El Salvador adopting the cryptocurrency as legal tender.
CoinCorner CEO Danny Scott and MicroStrategy boss Michael Saylor are among those encouraging people to buy $30 of bitcoin on 7 September – the same amount that citizens are being offered through the Chivo wallet app to encourage mass adoption.
Reddit’s /r/Bitcoin forum also has several posts supporting the price pump, while other bitcoin fans are using Twitter to promote the “mass buying” event.
El Salvador buys 200 bitcoins as crypto becomes legal tender
Today marks one of the momentous days in bitcoin’s 12-year history, as El Salvador becomes the first country in the world to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender.
President Nayib Bukele announced that El Salvador bought its first 200 bitcoins ahead of the new Bitcoin Law coming into effect today, saying the country’s brokers would be buying “a lot more” as the deadline approaches.
In an effort to encourage nationwide adoption, every citizen is also being offered $30 worth of the cryptocurrency if they download the government’s digital wallet app Chivo.
‘Bitcoin earthquake’ expected as El Salvador adopts crypto as legal tender
With Bitcoin Day finally here, some analysts are predicting a “bitcoin earthquake” as people participate in the call from industry figures to buy $30 of the cryptocurrency in support and celebration of El Salvador adopting it as legal tender.
“There is also increased chatter about a supposedly planned ‘Bitcoin day’ or ‘Bitcoin earthquake’ due to happen on Tuesday the 7th as El Salvador adopts the digital currency as legal tender,” says Daniela Hathorn, an analyst from foreign exchange site DailyFX.
“So far the online forums are suggesting a worldwide increase of $30 in every holder’s BTC stake in what is being considered as a move of solidarity with Salvadorans, which seems slightly confusing as to how it would help. But anyway, leaving the technicalities aside this may be a ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact’ situation.”
Solana price hits ATH
It may be Bitcoin Day but the so-called “Alt-Coin Season” is showing no sign of ending.
Solana is the latest crypto to hit a new all-time high, reaching close to $200 on Tuesday – up from around $3 this time last year.
The price surge has taken it above dogecoin to rank as the seventh most valuable cryptocurrency listed on CoinMarketCap.
El Salvador runs into problems with Chivo bitcoin wallet
It’s not all going smoothly in El Salvador with the official introduction of bitcoin as a form of legal tender.
President Nayib Bukele announced that the Chivo wallet app has been temporarily disabled due to network capacity issues.
“For a few moments Chivo wallet won’t work, we have disconnected it while increasing the capacity of the servers,” he tweeted in Spanish. “The installation problems that some people had were for that reason. We prefer to correct it before reconnecting.”
Bitcoin price crashes below $50,000
The price of bitcoin has suffered the second sudden flash crash in the space of just a few hours, falling from above $52,500 to below $48,000.
The reason for the falling price is not immediately clear but may be linked to the previously mentioned issues with the roll out of bitcoin as a form of legal tender in El Salvador.
A price pump to support the momentous occasion has also been planned, with leading bitcoin figures calling on people to buy $30 worth of the cryptocurrency on 7 September in support and celebration of the Bitcoin Law coming into effect. Those who took part may now be looking to take any profits they gained from the slight price rise that ensued.
We’re reaching out for some expert analysis and will bring more updates when they come.
