The price of bitcoin rose above $48,000 on Thursday, marking a 10 per cent increase since the start of the week.
Other leading cryptocurrencies also saw gains, spurred on by positive news in the crypto space.
Cinema chain AMC announced that it would accept Ethereum (ether), bitcoin cash and litecoin alongside bitcoin payments for tickets, in what is the latest demonstration of growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies.
The overall crypto market grew by more than 2.3 per cent over the last 24 hours, taking it back above $2.19 trillion. Analysts remain divided over the long-term trajectory of the market.
British banking giant Standard Chartered noted recently that bitcoin’s value could hit new all-time highs around late 2021 or early 2022, but other forecasts say current trends could result in lows below $20k by the end of the year.
Billionaire investor warns regulators could try to ‘kill’ bitcoin
Ray Dalio, the founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, has warned that if bitcoin becomes too popular then regulators will try to “kill it”.
Dalio has frequently raised concerns about cryptocurrencies, however revealed that he owns an undisclosed amount of bitcoin and considers it a viable store of value.
“I think at the end of the day if it’s successful, they will kill it and they will try to kill it. And I think they will kill it because they have ways of killing it,” the billionaire investor told CNBC’s Squawk Box.
“I think it’s worth considering all the alternatives to cash and all the alternatives to the other financial assets. Bitcoin is a possibility. I have a certain amount of money in bitcoin.”
Crypto experts make and discuss price predictions
With analysts divided over which way bitcoin and the rest of the market is headed, we invited to experts to discuss how it might play out over the coming weeks and months.
On the bullish side was Fred Schebesta, a crypto advocate and founder of comparison platform Finder.com, whose predictions about Solana’s meteoric price rise earlier this year during a similar chat proved spot on.
Presenting another side was Simon Trimborn, an assistant professor at the Department of Management Sciences at the City University of Hong Kong, who talked about his recent research into price predictions from cryptocurrency experts and how they relate to actual market movements.
AMC accepts other crypto payments alongside bitcoin
Cinema chain AMC has announced plans to accept more cryptocurrencies as a form of payment for tickets beyond just bitcoin.
Customers will be able to pay using Ethereum (ether), litecoin and bitcoin cash.
AMC CEO Adam Aron tweeted that crypto payments will be introduced by the end of the year. The news has been widely praised by crypto advocates, though fans of dogecoin have criticised the decision to not include the meme-inspired altcoin.
Bitcoin price consolidation continues
The crypto market is up 2.1 per cent over the last 24 hours, as bitcoin continues its steady recovery.
It reached above $48,000 on Thursday, having plunged below $44,000 earlier this week. It has since slipped back down slightly but remains above $47,000 - nearly exactly the same price it was at this time last week.
Other leading cryptocurrencies have also seen a steady rise throughout the week so far, most notably Polkadot (DOT), which has seen a 20 per cent price increase in recent days.
Bitcoin is showing further signs of recovery since last week’s crash.
The price of bitcoin has touched $47,000 for the first time in 5 days, and has grown in value by about 4 per cent in the last 24 hours.
The global crypto market has grown by about 3.5 per cent over the last day, and the chart is not all red as it was last week.
Other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Binance Coin (BNB) are also showing signs of recovery in the last 24 hours.
Ask a crypto expert anything
With the crypto market in a state of relative limbo, we’ve invited a couple of experts to unpick recent events and to take readers’ questions about what to expect over the coming days, weeks, months and years.
Simon Trimborn, an assistant professor at the Department of Management Sciences at the City University of Hong Kong, and Fred Schebesta, a crypto advocate and founder of comparison platform Finder.com, will join us tomorrow at 11am BST.
Bitcoin price shows signs of recovery
The price of bitcoin has returned above $46,000, rising by around 5 per cent over the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin’s gains have helped push the global crypto market up by 3.3 per cent since this time yesterday.
The tentative recovery has been mirrored by several other leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Ripple (XRP) and Polkadot (DOT).
A snapshot from CoinMarketCap’s price index shows that it is not market-wide, with Cardano (ada) and Solana (SOL) among those failing to reverse the downward trend of recent days.
MicroStrategy adds $500m to its bitcoin stash
MicroStrategy has added to its already considerable bitcoin holdings by purchasing nearly half a billion dollars worth of the cryptocurrency.
CEO Michael Saylor announced the purchase on Twitter, revealing that the bitcoins were bought between 1 July and 12 September at an average cost of just over $48,000. Bitcoin has since dropped in price slightly but the average cost of all previous purchases mean the $3.16 billion that the software firm has spent on crypto is now worth more than $5 billion.
“As of 9/12/21 we #hodl ~114,042 bitcoins acquired for ~$3.16 billion at an average price of ~$27,713 per bitcoin,” he wrote.
BREAKING: Litecoin price chaos after Walmart hoax
Confusion in the crypto market after news emerged that Walmart had partnered with litecoin in order to offer cryptocurrency payments to its customers.
The price of litecoin shot up by more than a third before it was revealed that the news release was a hoax, potentially part of a massive pump and dump scheme.
Several leading publications and news wires reported the Walmart news before realising it was fake, including Reuters.
Floki price soars after Elon Musk dog tweet
The price of several Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrencies have surged on Monday after Elon Musk shared an image of his new puppy.
“Floki has arrived,” the Tesla boss tweeted alongside the picture of the sleeping Shiba Inu dog.
Within minutes, the price of Floki Inu coin, Floki Shiba and Super Floki all shot up to new record highs. The obscurity of the altcoins mean that even despite the latest price rise, they still remain outside the list of the top 2,000 cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap.
