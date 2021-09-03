<p>Cuba Cryptocurrency</p>

Cuba Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price continues to surge as cryptocurrency passes through landmark

Andrew Griffin
Friday 03 September 2021 16:06
Cryptocurrency prices are continuing to surge as bitcoin blasts through its landmark $50,000 price.

The market is up 1.5 per cent over Friday, according to CoinMarketCap, as a result of the strong performance of both bitcoin and ethereum.

Other large coins – including Dogecoin and Cardano, which has had a strong week that has seen it gain almost 10 per cent – are struggling more.

But the market is experiencing mostly positive performance after weeks of turgid and often negative prices and news.

Cryptocurrency exchange founder charged over $2 billion fraud

The founder of BitConnect, a cryptocurrency exchange, has been charged over a fraud that investigators say raised $2 billion from investors.

Andrew Griffin3 September 2021 16:05
Hello and welcome

to The Independent’s live coverage of the cryptocurrency market.

Andrew Griffin3 September 2021 13:21

