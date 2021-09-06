Bitcoin has surged once again over the weekend, taking its price above $51,000 on Monday morning.

The latest gains have been mirrored by other leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether) and Cardano (ada), which are both trading close to record highs.

The overall crypto market is now worth more than $2.35 trillion, marking the highest point since May, and just $150 billion away from the record highs it experienced earlier this year.

Some analysts have forecast a second leg of the bull run that took BTC to an all-time high in mid April of $64,000.

One price prediction from pseudonymous Dutch analyst PlanB puts bitcoin on a trajectory towards $100k+ before the end of 2021, however less positive forecasts claim that the cryptocurrency is in the middle of a so-called “dead cat bounce” that will result in new yearly lows below $20k.

You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert predictions right here.