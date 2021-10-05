Bitcoin returned above $50,000 on Tuesday morning, marking the latest price gains in a remarkable recovery for the crypto market.

After briefly falling below $30,000 at the end of July, the cryptocurrency is now just $14,000 away from the all-time price high it experienced in mid April.

Other leading cryptocurrencies have mirrored bitcoin’s fortunes in recent weeks, with Ethereum (ether), Binance Coin and dogecoin all rising by between 15-30 per cent since this time last week.

The overall crypto market is now valued at nearly $2.2 trillion – up more than 15 per cent since the start of October.

After a poor September, some analysts are predicting a strong end to 2021. One price prediction model, which proved remarkably accurate in August and September, puts bitcoin on track to hit six figures before Christmas, though there are some caveats.

We’ll have all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here.