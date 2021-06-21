The price of bitcoin has crashed once again over the weekend, leading a market-wide nosedive that shows no signs of slowing down on Monday morning.

Nearly $200 billion was wiped from the cryptocurrency market since Sunday, adding to a further $200bn in losses over the last week.

Bitcoin was back below $33,000 at the start of the week for the first time since early June, though it still remains way up when looking at the year-on-year charts for 2021.

The latest drop has led to fears that more losses could be on the way, as a pattern known as the “death cross” has been reached. This is where the 50-day moving price average falls below the 200-day moving average, potentially signalling the arrival of a bear market.

Other leading cryptocurrencies also suffered, with Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), Binance Coin and dogecoin all dropping by a similar margin to bitcoin.

You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions for the crypto market right here.