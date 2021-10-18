Bitcoin price – live: Crypto market tops $2.5 trillion as BTC and Ethereum close in on all-time high
The price of bitcoin is rapidly closing in on a new all-time high after another surge at the start of the week.
The cryptocurrency is now less than $2,000 away from the $64,000 record it hit back in April, following a remarkable recovery that saw it crash below $30,000 in July.
The overall crypto market is also approaching an ATH, reaching above $2.5 trillion on Monday morning. This has been spurred on by significant gains over the last week by several leading altcoins, most notably Ethereum (ether), Binance Coin and Polkadot (DOT).
Several prominent analysts believe the latest rally is the beginning of a major bull run that will see bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies blast past their previous records in the final months of 2021.
One of the most notable price prediction models, made by pseudonymous Dutch analyst PlanB, puts bitcoin on track to hit six figures within the next two months.
Bitcoin price and crypto market tease all-time high
Bitcoin has hit a new six-month high, hitting $62,614 on Monday morning according to CoinMarketCap’s price index, leaving it less than $2,000 away from its all-time high.
It has helped push the overall crypto market cap above $2.5 trillion, which is now also teasing its own record high.
The cryptocurrency space is no longer dominated by bitcoin in the same way it was when the last peak was seen back in April.
Today, BTC only represents just over 40 per cent of the total crypto market capitalisation thanks to massive gains seen by Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada) and other leading altcoins. This means we’ll likely see the crypto market hit a new high before bitcoin does.
The Independent's live coverage of the crypto market. Bitcoin appears to be closing in on a new all-time high on Monday after experiencing a huge price surge in the first half of October 2021.
The world’s leading cryptocurrency is up more than 40 per cent over the last two weeks, with other top cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ether) and Cardano (ada) also seeing major gains.
