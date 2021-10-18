The price of bitcoin is rapidly closing in on a new all-time high after another surge at the start of the week.

The cryptocurrency is now less than $2,000 away from the $64,000 record it hit back in April, following a remarkable recovery that saw it crash below $30,000 in July.

The overall crypto market is also approaching an ATH, reaching above $2.5 trillion on Monday morning. This has been spurred on by significant gains over the last week by several leading altcoins, most notably Ethereum (ether), Binance Coin and Polkadot (DOT).

Several prominent analysts believe the latest rally is the beginning of a major bull run that will see bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies blast past their previous records in the final months of 2021.

One of the most notable price prediction models, made by pseudonymous Dutch analyst PlanB, puts bitcoin on track to hit six figures within the next two months.

