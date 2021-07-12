Bitcoin price – live: ‘Buy signal incoming’, crypto market indicator hints
Bitcoin has recovered from a mini flash crash at the end of last week and is back trading above $34,000 on Monday.
The price rebound has had a knock-on effect for the broader crypto market, with Binance Coin, Ripple (XRP) and dogecoin all rising by 2-5 per cent overnight.
Of the leading cryptocurrencies, only Ethereum (ether) failed to make meaningful gains over the weekend.
The latest movements have failed to jolt bitcoin out of its recent stasis, with the world’s leading cryptocurrency moving by less than 1 per cent week-on-week.
It has failed to break above $36,000 or below $32,000 since late June, though some analysts are hopeful a big move is on its way.
According to one indicator, bitcoin is on the verge of flashing a major buying signal, similar to the one seen in October 2020.
Bitcoin ‘buy signal incoming'
A crypto market indicator suggests bitcoin’s price could finally break out of the narrow $32k-$36k band that it has been stuck within for the last fortnight.
The 90-day exponential moving average of the ratio of buyers to sellers is about to hit the “launch zone”, according to analyst Cole Garner at CryptoQuant.
“Since 2019, a touch of the green box historically signals a big bullish move is right around the corner,” he writes.
“The last touch was in October 2020, just above $10k. We’re almost there.”
