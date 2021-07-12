Bitcoin has recovered from a mini flash crash at the end of last week and is back trading above $34,000 on Monday.

The price rebound has had a knock-on effect for the broader crypto market, with Binance Coin, Ripple (XRP) and dogecoin all rising by 2-5 per cent overnight.

Of the leading cryptocurrencies, only Ethereum (ether) failed to make meaningful gains over the weekend.

The latest movements have failed to jolt bitcoin out of its recent stasis, with the world’s leading cryptocurrency moving by less than 1 per cent week-on-week.

It has failed to break above $36,000 or below $32,000 since late June, though some analysts are hopeful a big move is on its way.

According to one indicator, bitcoin is on the verge of flashing a major buying signal, similar to the one seen in October 2020.

