Bitcoin price - live: Crypto market approaches 2013 record as analysts predict bounce back
Related video: El Salvador plans Bitcoin mines fueled by geothermal energy
Bitcoin continues to trade within an uncharacteristically narrow price band, having failed to fall below $31,000 or break above $36,000 throughout July 2021.
The cryptocurrency starts the week at the lower end of that range, spending the weekend bouncing between $31k-$32k.
It has helped usher in a period of relative stability for the broader crypto market, with Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), Binance Coin and Ripple (XRP) all avoiding any wild price swings on Monday.
Analysts and experts remain divided over which way the market is heading from here. A market-wide crash throughout May and June is being labelled by some as a blip within a long-term bull market, while others fear it could be the beginning of a so-called crypto winter.
Among the more positive forecasts is billionaire investor Tim Draper, who this week stuck by his $250k price forecast for next year.
You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here.
Notorious bear claims stocks and bitcoin are ‘very dangerous’ right now
A prominent investor and former hedge fund manager has warned of an imminent market meltdown.
David Tice, who sold his bear fund during the 2008 financial crisis, told CNBC it is a “very dangerous” period for investors of both traditional stocks and cryptocurrencies.
“The [stock] market is very overpriced in terms of future earnings. We are adding debt like we’ve never seen,” Tice said, who is invested heavily in gold, silver and mining stocks.
“We had a bitcoin position when bitcoin was at $10,000, however when it got to $60,000 we felt like that was long in the tooth.”
Bitcoin price crash hit YouTube star KSI hard, he claims
YouTube star KSI claims to have lost millions of pounds over the last few months through various cryptocurrency investments.
Speaking on the podcast Private Parts, KSI – real name Olajide Olatunji – said he invested £2 million at the end of 2020 and quickly made £7m as the price sky rocketed.
Following the price crash in April and May, KSI said: “I’ve lost it all. It’s mental. It’s been a full journey, but I had to experience it.”
Bitcoin is still well above the price it was at in November, when KSI said he invested, so the losses were likely from another cryptocurrency.
You can read the full story here.
KSI reveals he lost a staggering amount of money in cryptocurrency investment
YouTube star and rapper invested less than a year ago
Bitcoin price approaches 2013 record
Bitcoin is approaching the price drawdown it experienced in 2013, when it plunged by 69 per cent from an all-time high before hitting a new record high 197 days after the first one.
For market analysts bullish on bitcoin, the current dip is seen as just a correction before a new all-time high is reached later this year. Bearish analysts believe the peak of this cycle has already been reached and that it will be closer to 1,000 days before the market is able to recover and set out on a new bull run.
With bitcoin’s price currently hanging in the balance, we will need to see a prolonged move in either direction before we see which way of thinking is correct.
Hello and welcome...
To The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto market.
We’ll have all the latest updates from bitcoin, Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), dogecoin and other leading cryptocurrencies.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies