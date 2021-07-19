Bitcoin continues to trade within an uncharacteristically narrow price band, having failed to fall below $31,000 or break above $36,000 throughout July 2021.

The cryptocurrency starts the week at the lower end of that range, spending the weekend bouncing between $31k-$32k.

It has helped usher in a period of relative stability for the broader crypto market, with Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), Binance Coin and Ripple (XRP) all avoiding any wild price swings on Monday.

Analysts and experts remain divided over which way the market is heading from here. A market-wide crash throughout May and June is being labelled by some as a blip within a long-term bull market, while others fear it could be the beginning of a so-called crypto winter.

Among the more positive forecasts is billionaire investor Tim Draper, who this week stuck by his $250k price forecast for next year.

