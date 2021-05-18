Bitcoin price – live: Crypto recovers slightly after Elon Musk sends BTC and other coins plunging
The crypto market is recovering after a tough few days that have seen vast amounts of money wiped from its value.
The dramatic drops came after Elon Musk pulled Tesla’s support for bitcoin, on environmental grounds, bringing fresh attention to crypto’s relationship with climate change.
Prices then dropped further when Mr Musk appeared to hint that Tesla had sold its large bitcoin holdings. He later outright denied it – but the price had already dropped, and failed to recover.
The value of bitcoin and other currencies recovered slightly on Tuesday morning, though far from enough to neutralise those heavy losses.
Bitcoin, for example, is up 1 per cent over the last 24 hours, but still down almost 20 per cent over the last week. Similar changes were seen across the market, which was up 1.92 per cent over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap.
Bitcoin momentum ‘still up'
Bitcoin has rebounded slightly overnight, returning back above $45,000. Transaction volumes also remain high, and some analysts appear hopeful that the cryptocurrency still has upward momentum on its side.
The pseudonymous PlanB, whose stock-to-flow model maps bitcoin’s previous bull and bear markets, has compared the latest dip to similar patterns seen in 2013.
Bitcoin’s recovery appears to have helped other leading cryptos, with Ethereum (ether), dogecoin and bitcoin cash all up by between 3-7 per cent since yesterday, while Ripple (XRP) is up nearly 10 per cent.
Bitcoin price slide continues
Bitcoin has now fallen below $43,000, with investors hoping there is solid resistance at $40,000.
The last time BTC fell this low was back in February, when a flash crash saw it plummet in price before soaring up above $60,000 just two weeks later.
Market analysts appear hopeful that a similar pattern can be followed by bitcoin, and alternative cryptos in general, despite the power demonstrated by Elon Musk to move the market so drastically with just a single comment. Here’s what one expert had to say:
Ethereum co-founder ‘burns’ billions of dollars in viral dog themed cryptocurrency
One of the creators of ethereum has “burnt” billions of dollars in shiba inu-themed cryptocurrency, saying that he did not want to hold onto the viral currency.
Vitalik Buterin – who is the youngest crypto billionaire in the world – moved the coins into a dead wallet address, effectively destroying some 41 per cent of the currency that was in circulation. He held on to a small number of the coins and intends to give them to charity, as he recently did by donating to the Indian covid response.
Will bitcoin recover?
Is the current drop in bitcoin’s price terminal, or at least going to last for a while? Here’s the advice from experts – “when in doubt, zoom out”.
Asset managers say they are steering clear of cryptocurrencies
The FT carries a report this morning about how lots of traditional, institutional fund managers are steering clear of digital currencies.
“Our stance with clients is the 10-foot pole rule: stay away from it,” Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede, told the FT. “I don’t think the Fed and other regulators are fans of the current market structure for cryptocurrencies.”
Even the more positive asset managers expressed reservations about whether bitcoin would be a safe investment.
“We refer to bitcoin as an aspirational store of value and it’s an adolescent in terms of its development due to the extreme volatility,” said Tom Jessop, head of digital assets at Fidelity, the paper reported. “Some investors are willing to accept the volatility as they see bitcoin as a long-term venture opportunity.”
Musk tweet stops but doesn’t reverse plunge
It’s been a while since Musk’s tweets this morning. While they helped to stop the plunge, they haven’t done anything to reverse it – the price is still down 9% over the last day, and the market is down 8.24%, according to CoinMarketCap.
Musk suggests Tesla may have sold bitcoin holdings – then denies it
The last day has seen bitcoin plunge partly because Elon Musk suggested that Tesla had sold, or at least could sell, its bitcoin holdings. That would not only be a major event within the market, but also another public hit for bitcoin, given that Tesla is probably its biggest corporate believer.
Musk has denied it. That helped steady the price – but didn’t bring back any of its losses over the last day. Bitcoin is down 8.4 per cent over the last day, and the market as a whole has dropped roughly the same amount, according to CoinMarketCap.
