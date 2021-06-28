The price of bitcoin is once again on the ascendency, jumping by nearly 10 per cent overnight to take it back above $35,000 on Monday morning.

Other leading cryptocurrencies have benefitted from a resurgent crypto market, with all of the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies seeing gains at the start of the week.

Ethereum (ether) saw the biggest boost, jumping by nearly 20 per cent since Saturday.

Bitcoin’s return to the green has been partly spurred on by news from Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas that the bank he founded, Banco Azteca, could become the first in Mexico to accept the cryptocurrency.

In less positive news, leading crypto exchange Binance has been forced to respond to reports that it could be banned in the UK. A statement read: “The FCA UK notice has no direct impact on the services provided on Binance.com.

