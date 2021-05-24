Bitcoin price – live: Crypto market hangs in balance as China announces new mining crackdown
The price of bitcoin fell to almost 50 per cent of its all-time high on Sunday after China announced yet another crackdown on crypto mining.
Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), dogecoin and other major cryptocurrencies also took a hit, though remain significantly up compared to the start of 2021.
A market rebound on Monday took bitcoin from below $32,000 to above $36,000, partly assisted by comments from Elon Musk that he preferred cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat currencies.
The technology billionaire, who has been both thanked and blamed for his market-moving tweets in recent weeks and months, also engaged in an indirect debate with ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, claiming “he fears the Doge”.
A number of prominent analysts remain optimistic about bitcoin’s prospects and the direction of the market in general. Figures from blockchain data firm Glassnode reveal that user growth continues to double roughly every year, leading some to speculate that the bull market is “just warming up”.
Bitcoin price bounces back after weekend turmoil
Bitcoin has rebounded on Monday morning after plummeting in price over the weekend.
The latest fall was prompted once again by news out of China, with several top mining operators suspending their operations in the country.
Bitcoin reached below $32,000 – roughly half the all-time high it saw in April – but has since bounced back by roughly 20 per cent to $37,000.
You can read more about China’s latest crackdown, which follows on from last week’s separate crypto transaction ban, right here:
Bitcoin price falls as China crypto miners suspend operations due to Beijing crackdown
Follows Chinese State Committee announcement of crackdown targeting virtual currency mining in country
