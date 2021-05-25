Bitcoin price – live: Crypto market bounces back after Elon Musk proposes ‘green’ mining solution
The price of bitcoin has bounced back at the beginning of the week after falling to almost 50 per cent of its all-time high on Sunday. The latest dip was brought about by China announcing yet another crackdown on crypto mining, though more positive news in the space has helped boost the crypto market.
Major cryptocurrencies including Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada) and dogecoin rallied by between 10 and 25 per cent overnight and were trending upwards on Tuesday morning, with bitcoin finally looking to return above $40,000.
The market rebound at the start of the week has been partly assisted by comments from Elon Musk that he has been in talks with bitcoin miners about renewable energy solutions, as well as news that hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio has invested in bitcoin.
A number of prominent analysts remain optimistic about bitcoin’s prospects, with some speculating that the bull market is “just warming up”.
The face of dogecoin
Dogecoin is currently trading at around 50 per cent of the all-time high it hit earlier this month, but remains more than 8,000 per cent up from the start of the year.
The massive price rally has brought a new generation of meme-loving fans to the fun-loving crypto, though few may know the story of the Shiba Inu pup that inspired it.
Japanese rescue dog Kabosu may have aged a bit since that famous photo was taken, but you’ll be pleased to know that she’s still alive and well and enjoying life with her pet pals in Tokyo.
The Independent’s Joe Sommerlad has looked into Kabosu’s backstory, revealing how she went from a cruel puppy farm to become the face of dogecoin.
You can read it right here.
Hedge fund billionaire reveals he owns bitcoin
Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of leading hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, has revealed for the first time that he has “some bitcoin”.
Speaking in a pre-recorded interview set to be broadcast during CoinDesk’s Consensus conference, Dalio said: “Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond.”
He is the latest figure from the world of traditional finance to express interest in cryptocurrencies, joining fellow billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller in shunning fiat systems.
Earlier this year, Dalio wrote that bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could “fill that growing need” as an alternative store of value, adding weight to the theory that bitcoin has become a form of digital gold.
Crypto crash the start of the ‘great unwind’?
Prominent crypto enthusiast Mark Cuban has labelled the latest market downturn the “Great Unwind”.
The star of NBC’s Shark Tank and owner of the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise has been a vocal advocate of dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies in recent years, and remains hopeful that “the best platforms will do well over the long term”.
The Independent's Gino Spocchia has the full story here:
Mark Cuban says crypto is at the start of the ‘great unwind’
Shark Tank star and billionaire investor says ‘the best platforms will do well over the long term’, after fall in value of major cryptocurrencies
Ethereum founder ‘fears the Doge'
Not long after stating that the “true battle” is between fiat and crypto, dogecoin fanboy Elon Musk has been drawn into trading barbs with ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin.
In a light-hearted response to Buterin’s criticism about dogecoin’s scaling potential, Musk claimed that Buterin “fears the doge”. He also employed his weapon of choice in such online spats: a doge-based meme.
Buterin’s comments come just a few days after fellow ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson posted a video outlining to Musk his suggestions for fixing dogecoin.
“I wish him the best of luck in rebuilding that cryptocurrency with his super elite engineers, which I have no doubt he has,” Hoskinson said.
You can read the full story here:
Elon Musk says ethereum founder ‘fears the doge’
Vitalik Buterin says ‘subtle technical factors’ could prevent dogecoin from becoming mainstream currency
Elon Musk says crypto is better than fiat
Elon Musk has once again affirmed his support for cryptocurrency, despite being blamed for helping crash bitcoin earlier this month by backtracking on crypto payments for Tesla.
When asked on Twitter what he thinks about “the peeps who are angry at you because of crypto”, the technology billionaire said that the “true battle is between fiat and crypto”. He added that he supports the latter.
It is not the first time he has compared bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat currencies.
Beyond claiming that dogecoin could be the “currency of the internet”, Musk justified Tesla’s massive $1.5 billion investment in bitcoin in February by noting its fixed 21 million coin supply.
“When fiat currency has negative real interest, only a fool wouldn’t look elsewhere,” he tweeted. “Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money. The key word is ‘almost’.”
Bitcoin mining helps Iran bypass crippling economic sanctions
Amid news of China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining – which some speculate caused the price to crash again over the weekend – a new study has revealed how Chinese miners are moving into Iran.
Firms like RHY and Lubian are looking to exploit Iran’s vast supply of natural gas, while simultaneously offering Iran a lifeline from crippling economic sanctions imposed by the US and other countries. Estimates from blockchain analytics firm Elliptic suggest Iran now accounts for 4.5 per cent of the global market.
Mining operations have even popped up in Mosques, where electricity is free. The Independent's Joe Sommerlad has the full story:
Bitcoin mining is helping Iran bypass crippling US sanctions, study shows
Tehran recognised cryto sector in 2019 and already accounts for 4.5 per cent of global market, study finds
Bitcoin bull run ‘just warming up'
A number of prominent crypto analysts have stood by previous price predictions for 2021, claiming that the latest dip is not the end of the market rally.
The pseudonymous Dutch analyst PlanB – best known for his stock-to-flow price prediction model – tweeted on Sunday evening that he expects bitcoin to “bounce back” over the coming days and weeks. The forecast was followed by a 20 per cent jump.
Meanwhile on-chain analyst Willy Woo cited data from blockchain data firm Glassnode on Monday morning in arguing that “the bull market is very much intact”.
“A key to reading this chart is to know that BTC user count has roughly doubled every year since inception a dozen years ago,” he wrote. “So the 2021 peak is expected to end at levels MUCH higher than the 2017 peak. Under this trend, we are just warming up.”
Bitcoin price bounces back after weekend turmoil
Bitcoin has rebounded on Monday morning after plummeting in price over the weekend.
The latest fall was prompted once again by news out of China, with several top mining operators suspending their operations in the country.
Bitcoin reached below $32,000 – roughly half the all-time high it saw in April – but has since bounced back by roughly 20 per cent to $37,000.
Bitcoin reached below $32,000 – roughly half the all-time high it saw in April – but has since bounced back by roughly 20 per cent to $37,000.
Bitcoin price falls as China crypto miners suspend operations due to Beijing crackdown
Follows Chinese State Committee announcement of crackdown targeting virtual currency mining in country
