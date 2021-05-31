The price of bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies continue to slide at the start of the week, amid news that certain British banks are cracking down on crypto exchanges.

Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada) and dogecoin all fell on Monday morning, though one cryptocurrency was able to buck the trend. Ripple (XRP) shot up in value by more than 10 per cent, taking it back towards $1.

Despite the latest losses, both Cardano and Ethereum are up by around 10 per cent week-on-week, while bitcoin is trading at roughly the same price. The relative stability has left analysts divided over whether bitcoin is at the start of a bear market or whether this is just a price correction on the way to new all-time highs in 2021.

Elon Musk, whose tweets and comments have managed to move the market in recent months, was once again sharing memes about dogecoin over the weekend. Some are hopeful that the recent council established to look at bitcoin’s environmental impact could help turn the cryptocurrency’s fortunes around.

We’ll have all the latest news right here.