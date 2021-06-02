The price of bitcoin continues to trade within a very narrow band on Wednesday, having enjoyed a remarkable period of stability since the weekend.

This calm has extended across much of the crypto market, with other leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada) and bitcoin cash moving by less than 2 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin has been the one notable exception, shooting up by around 10 per cent after popular crypto exchange Coinbase added the meme-based asset to its professional trading platform.

The addition of dogecoin to Coinbase Pro will allow traders to buy and sell the cryptocurrency from Thursday, 3 June, “if liquidity conditions are met”.

Dogecoin fan and unofficial spokesperson Elon Musk celebrated the news by resharing a meme showing a ‘dogecoin standard’ dust cloud enveloping the ‘global financial system’. “It’s inevitable,” the technology billionaire wrote as the caption.

