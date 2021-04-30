The cryptocurrency market is continuing to grow, as bitcoin recovers and other digital currencies chase its value.

Bitcoin continued to stay steady after a turbulent series of weeks that saw it drop in price.

But much of the interest was away from that leading light of the cryptocurrency market. Dogecoin – buoyed up by approving tweets from Elon Musk, who called himself the Dogefather – has increased by more than 40 per cent over the last week, while others such as ethereum and XRP are seeing similar increases.