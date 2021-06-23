Bitcoin has bounced back on Wednesday after a series of price crashes over the last few days took the cryptocurrency to its lowest point of 2021.

After briefly reaching below $29,000 on Tuesday, bitcoin is now back above $34,000 and appears to be trending upwards.

Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), dogecoin and other leading cryptocurrencies have mirrored this movement, adding $200 billion to the market overnight.

The rebound means crypto analysts remain divided over whether the losses are part of a broader bear market, or simply a price correction midway through a bull run that will take bitcoin to new record highs later this year.

Major investors appear convinced it is the latter, with MicroStrategy ploughing another half a billion dollars into bitcoin earlier this week. The founder of dogecoin also revealed he invested in the cryptocurrency for the first time in eight years.

We’ll have all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here.