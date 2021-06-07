The crypto market is settling down on Monday after a weekend of stage invasions, explicit coins and support from the president of El Salvador.

The past few days saw the staging of Bitcoin 2021 – billing itself as the largest crypto event in history, and welcoming tens of thousands to talk about digital currencies.

Arguably the most significant news was El Salvador President Nayib Bukele’s announcement that bitcoin will be treated as legal tender in the country, pending congressional approval. But one of the most notable events had nothing at all to do with bitcoin, as a stage invader ripped off a layer of his clothes and shouted: “Dogecoin to the Moon!”

The market itself is largely flat on Monday – up slightly as a whole, but only by 0.7 per cent, and with all of the biggest cryptocurrencies seeing largely similar performances.

Here is all the latest news from the crypto markets.