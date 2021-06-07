Bitcoin price – live: Trump calls crypto a ‘scam’ after El Salvador president declares it legal tender
The crypto market is settling down on Monday after a weekend of stage invasions, explicit coins and support from the president of El Salvador.
The past few days saw the staging of Bitcoin 2021 – billing itself as the largest crypto event in history, and welcoming tens of thousands to talk about digital currencies.
Arguably the most significant news was El Salvador President Nayib Bukele’s announcement that bitcoin will be treated as legal tender in the country, pending congressional approval. But one of the most notable events had nothing at all to do with bitcoin, as a stage invader ripped off a layer of his clothes and shouted: “Dogecoin to the Moon!”
The market itself is largely flat on Monday – up slightly as a whole, but only by 0.7 per cent, and with all of the biggest cryptocurrencies seeing largely similar performances.
Donald Trump calls bitcoin a ‘scam'
Former US president and social media pariah Donald Trump has claimed bitcoin is a “scam”, while simultaneously referring to it as a currency.
“Bitcoin, it just seems like a scam. I was surprised - you know, with us, it was at $6,000 and, much lower,” he told Fox News.
“I don’t like it because it’s another currency competing against the dollar, essentially it’s a currency competing against the dollar. I want the dollar to the currency of the world. That’s what I’ve always said.”
His comments come just a day after the president of El Salvador declared it legal tender in the country, alongside the US dollar.
Bitcoin price to hit $500,000, Winklevoss twin predicts
Among those most consistently bullish about bitcoin’s future have been the Winklevoss twins, who bought into the cryptocurrency back in 2014 after their social network misadventures saw them clash with fellow Harvard student and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.
They now own and operate the crypto exchange Gemini and have estimated holdings of around $1.4 billion in bitcoin each.
Speaking at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, they explained why they believe the price of bitcoin is heading towards $500,000.
“Bitcoin is gold 2.0, it will disrupt gold, so it’s market cap has to be $10 trillion or more because that’s the market cap of gold,” one of the twins said.
“So even at $35,000 it feels like a really good buying opportunity long term, because we think at a $10 trillion market cap, we think one bitcoin will be worth $500,000, and we think that could happen inside this decade.”
Bitcoin investors bullish on price as exchanges empty
The rate at which bitcoins are being removed from crypto exchanges is at its highest since November.
The trend, noted by on-chain analyst William Clemente (@WClementeIII), is viewed by some as a bullish signal for the market.
The price of bitcoin was trading below $20,000 the last time this many bitcoins were being taken off exchanges and put into cold storage. It then proceeded to break its previous all-time high and continued setting new price highs for the next six months, before the subsequent crash.
Paraguay to follow El Salvador?
A congressman from Paraguay has followed the lead of El Salvador’s president by adding bitcoin laser eyes to his Twitter profile picture.
Carlitos Rejala posted the updated profile pic alongside the words: “As I was saying a long time ago, our country needs to advance hand in hand with the new generation.
“The moment has come, our moment. This week we start with an important project to innovate Paraguay in front of the world! The real one to the moon #Bitcoin”
Market mostly flat
It’s an uncharacteristically flat day in the markets today: ethereum, which is up 1.42 per cent, is the most volatile of all the big coins. The rest – bitcoin, cardano, even the perennially excitable doge – have all moved about 0.5 per cent or less.
El Salvador president adds laser eyes to his profile picture and declares bitcoin legal tender
The president of El Salvador has declared bitcoin “legal tender”, allowing it to be used as an official form of currency in the country.
President Nayib Bukele is the first world leader to formally adopt bitcoin or any other decentralised cryptocurrency, and emphasised his enthusiasm for the digital currency by adding “laser eyes” to his Twitterprofile picture.
‘A new space race has begun'
Elon Musk is famously planning to put a “literal Dogecoin on the literal moon”, and hopes to launch a mission both financed by and carrying the cryptocurrency.
Now cryptocurrency exchange Bitmex says it is planning its own moon mission: to put bitcoin there first.
Elon Musk has comented on the plans on Twitter. “A new space race has begun!” he wrote.
