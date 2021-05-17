Bitcoin price crash – live: Elon Musk clarifies Tesla tweets after BTC and Dogecoin plunge
The crypto market is facing a tough day amid continuing concerns about the climate impact of cryptocurrency and further comments by Elon Musk.
Mr Musk – who has publicly become more sceptical about bitcoin in recent days – initially suggested that Tesla could have sold its vast bitcoin holdings. He later denied it, which helped the price steady but not recover.
It follows public statements from the Tesla chief executive that he was concerned about the climate impact of the cryptocurrency. He has also said that he is working to make it cleaner, including discussions with engineers working on dogecoin.
The latest comments come amid a difficult time for the cryptocurrency market. Overall, it is down 8.23 per cent over the last day, according to tracking website CoinMarketCap, losing $2.1 trillion.
That hit every major cryptocurrency. Bitcoin was down 8.5 per cent, ethereum down 9.3 per cent, and dogecoin continued to have trouble, having lost 5.5 per cent over the last day.
Even Cardano – which promotes itself as a sustainable coin, and so has weathered some of the losses that have hit others – was down more than 9 per cent, though it has still gained almost 25 per cent over the last week.
Musk suggests Tesla may have sold bitcoin holdings – then denies it
The last day has seen bitcoin plunge partly because Elon Musk suggested that Tesla had sold, or at least could sell, its bitcoin holdings. That would not only be a major event within the market, but also another public hit for bitcoin, given that Tesla is probably its biggest corporate believer.
Musk has denied it. That helped steady the price – but didn’t bring back any of its losses over the last day. Bitcoin is down 8.4 per cent over the last day, and the market as a whole has dropped roughly the same amount, according to CoinMarketCap.
Hello and welcome...
... to The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto market as it experiences a fairly negative day following Elon Musk’s latest tweets.
