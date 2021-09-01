Bitcoin price – Live: Crypto market buoyant as Cardano, Solana and Hex see record-breaking highs
Bitcoin has staged a major price recovery in recent weeks but it is the market movements of several of its rivals that have proved the most noteworthy.
Cardano (ada), Solana and Hex have all hit record highs in recent days, amid a crypto bull run that has taken the combined market cap above $2.1 trillion for the first time since May.
Other major cryptocurrencies have also seen significant gains, with Ethereum (ether) rising by 6 per cent over the last 24 hours and nearly 15 per cent over the last seven days.
Cryptocurrency analysts remain divided over which direction the market will go from here, with prescribers to bitcoin’s Stock-to-Flow model believing that the current rebound will lead to a new all-time high.
Skeptics claim the recent run of good form is merely a “dead cat bounce” that will act as a precursor to new year-to-date lows.
Twitter founder’s plan to make bitcoin ‘native currency of the internet'
Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey has unveiled his plan this week to transform bitcoin into the “native currency of the internet”.
His TBD venture, which is a unit of his other firm Square, is working on a decentralised crypto exchange that will make bitcoin more accessible to people all over the world.
“This platform will be entirely developed in public, open-source, open-protocol, and any wallet will be able to use,” Mike Brock, general manager of TBD, wrote in a Twitter thread outlining the project. “No foundation or governance model that TBD controls. Permissionless or bust. We’d love for this to be bitcoin-native, top to bottom.”
Bitcoin rivals end August on record-breaking runs
Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies are riding high at the start of a new month.
After a tumultuous May, June and July, it was a good August for the cryptocurrency market, growing by more than half a trillion dollars. It currently commands a combined market cap of more than $2 trillion, with bitcoin leading the bounce back with a price rise from below $30,000 to nearly $50,000.
It remains a long way off the all-time high it experienced in April, however several of its rivals a enjoying record-breaking runs – most notably Cardano (ada).
It is now ranked the third most valuable cryptocurrency in the world, behind bitcoin and Ethereum (ether), having risen from $0.18 at the start of the year to nearly $3 over the weekend. It has since dipped but continues to trade around $2.80.
Hello and welcome...
to The Independent’s live blog of the crypto market. We’ll have rolling coverage of all the latest news, price updates and market analysis – together with input from industry experts and seasoned traders.
