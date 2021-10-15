Bitcoin has broken above $60,000 for the first time since April, prompting a market-wide price surge.

The latest gains follow news on Friday that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is set to approve the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) early next week.

Other leading cryptocurrencies have also seen big price increases in recent days, with Ethereum (ether), Binance Coin and Ripple (XRP) all rising by between 5-10 per cent over the last week.

The crypto market is now valued at more than $2.44 trillion, meaning it is now worth more than Apple, the world’s most valuable company.

Some analysts have forecast a record-breaking end to the year, with one price prediction model putting BTC on track to hit a new all-time-high by November. The same model predicts that bitcoin will hit six figures in 2021.

We’ll have all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here.