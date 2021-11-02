Bitcoin is steadily rising in price at the start of November, bolstering a resurgent crypto market that has seen several all-time highs among leading cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum (ether) hit a record high on Tuesday morning, rising in price above $4,470 for the first time in its history amid a surge in use of its blockchain network.

Pokadot (DOT) also achieved a new peak above $53, shooting up more than 18 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Gains made by meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coin last week have been sustained, with both holding solid at the start of the month.

Some crypto analysts believe more records could be broken in the final two months of 2021, with one popular price prediction model putting BTC on track for six figures before Christmas.

