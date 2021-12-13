Bitcoin saw a brief surge in price over the weekend but has since slipped below $50,000 at the start of the week.

Other leading cryptocurrencies are also struggling to recapture the momentum they saw last month, which took them to new all-time highs.

Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) all shifted by less than 1 per cent over the last 24 hours, while the overall crypto market is down by 0.9 per cent on Monday.

Despite the stagnation, several leading analysts are confident of a resurgence before the end of the year, with some even predicting a record-breaking end to 2021.

The market could be buoyed by positive news – such as WhatsApp’s new cryptocurrency pilot in the US – or by the supply squeeze that continues to hit the market, as investors continue to hold and withdraw BTC from exchanges.

