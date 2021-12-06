Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market enters ‘extreme fear’ following crash panic
Latest cryptocurrency updates, analysis and expert predictions
The crypto market has entered a period of “extreme fear”, according to one metric, after the price of bitcoin and several other leading cryptocurrencies suffered a severe crash at the end of last week.
Bitcoin plummeted by more than $10,000 on Friday, briefly falling as low as $45,000 before staging a slight recovery over the weekend.
It has risen above $47,000 on Monday morning but remains a long way off the all-time high it experienced last month of close to $69,000.
Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) also saw heavy losses at the end of last week but appear to have steadied somewhat at the start of the week.
The cryptocurrency downturn has dented any hopes of new records before the end of 2021, though some analysts believe the “extreme fear” signal could be an impetus for some investors to buy back in while prices are relatively low.
We’ll have all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here.
Crypto market in ‘extreme fear'
A popular metric for measuring crypto market sentiment has entered a period of “extreme fear”.
The Fear & Greed Index swung wildly to the left following the latest cryptocurrency crash, registering a score of just 16 compared to a score of 71 last month, when sentiment was pointed towards greed.
This is the lowest level since July, when the price of bitcoin briefly fell below $30,000. What followed was a solid market rally leading to new all-time highs, with some analysts and market commentators using the metric as a signal to buy. “Extreme fear, buy. Extreme Greed, sell,” one investor noted. “Rinse and repeat.”
Hello and welcome...
to The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto market. We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates, analysis and expert price predictions for bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies – as well as occasionally news of the more obscure ones.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies