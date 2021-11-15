Bitcoin has shot up in price at the start of the week following a major upgrade to its network.

The cryptocurrency rose from below $63,000 to above $66,000 over the weekend to close in on the all-time high it experienced last week of close to $69,000.

Ethereum (ether) also surged on Monday morning, returning above $4,700 after a mini flash crash ended its record-breaking price rally last week.

Of the top 10 leading cryptocurrencies by market cap, only dogecoin suffered losses over the last 24 hours, but only dipped by less than 1 per cent.

Bitcoin’s price appears to have been boosted by the roll out of the long-awaited Taproot update, which improves both the privacy and security of BTC, while the rejection of a spot bitcoin ETF on Sunday by the SEC appears to have done little to damage bitcoin’s price prospects.

