The price of bitcoin has managed to stabilise on Monday, having experienced the longest continuous decline since 2018 at the start of the year.

The cryptocurrency is holding above the key psychological barrier of $40,000, though market analysts have warned that a severe sell-off could take place take place if it falls below that level.

Funds are already being moved onto exchanges by some investors, with one anonymous wallet transferring more than $40 million in BTC onto Coinbase.

Other leading cryptocurrencies have experienced a similar downturn in fortunes to bitcoin, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana (SOL) all falling by around 20 per cent over the last seven days.

The only top 20 cryptocurrency by market cap to see any positive movement since the start of 2022 has been Chainlink (LINK), which has risen by more than 15 per cent in price.

You can follow all the latest cryptocurrency market news, analysis and expert price predictions in the live blog below.