The price of bitcoin has been trading sideways since early December 2021

Bitcoin price news – Live: Melania Trump celebrates BTC anniversary

Tuesday 04 January 2022
The crypto market is relatively stable at the start of the year, with no major price movements from any of the leading cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade in the $45,000-$52,000 window that it has remained within since early December, though has fallen to the lower bounds of it at the start of 2022.

Ethereum (ETH) has slipped below the $4,000 mark that it had managed to hold above for so long, but has shifted in value by less than 1 per cent over the last few days.

Several high-profile figures within the cryptocurrency space have predicted big things for bitcoin this year, with the illusive six-figure price target still seen as a realistic outcome for many analysts and traders.

Part of the reason for this is the huge momentum carried over from 2021, which saw massive institutional and retail interest – exemplified on Monday by former First Lady Melania Trump celebrating the anniversary of bitcoin.

Melania Trump celebrates bitcoin anniversary

Among those celebrating the 13th anniversary of bitcoin’s genesis block yesterday was the unlikely figure of Melania Trump.

The former First Lady noted that bitcoin’s market cap is over $1 trillion, and took the opportunity to plug her own recently-launched NFT endeavour with the hashtag #MelaniaNFT. Her first offering on the NFT platform was a digital watercolour painting of her own eyes called “Melania’s Vision”.

Her husband Donald is not such a fan of cryptocurrency it seems, after claiming in an interview last month that crypto is “very dangerous” and a threat to the US dollar.

Hello and welcome...

to The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto market. We’ll be bringing you all the latest developments from bitcoin, ethereum and other leading cryptocurrencies, alongside expert analysis and predictions for what 2022 might hold for the space.

