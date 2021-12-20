The price of bitcoin slipped below $46,000 on Monday morning, reaching close to its lowest point since late September.

The cryptocurrency has been trading within the $45,000-$50,000 price band since the start of December, after crashing from an all-time high of around $69,000 in November.

The overall crypto market has mirrored bitcoin’s recent demise, with several other leading cryptocurrencies all falling by between 3-7 per cent over the weekend, however Ripple (XRP) and Terra (LUNA) bucked the trend with gains of around 4 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) all lost ground, wiping around $80 billion from the global crypto market cap.

Despite the losses, some analysts remain convinced that BTC is still within a long-term bull cycle, which will see it more than double in price before the next major market correction.

