(Independent)

Bitcoin price: Cryptocurrency reaches all-time high value

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 20 October 2021 15:04
comments

Bitcoin has reached its all-time high price.

The cryptocurrency is now worth upwards of $66,000, more than ever before.

It breaks through the records set in March and April of this year.

The record comes after a very positive October for bitcoin. It began the month around $43,000, and has gained almost half its price over again since.

That is amid the launch of a new exchange-traded fund that analysts had said could “supercharge” the price of the cryptocurrency.

Recommended

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments