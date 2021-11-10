Bitcoin price hits record all-time high amid crypto market frenzy

The price of bitcoin has hit a new all-time high amid a record-breaking rally that has seen it double in price since July.

The cryptocurrency reached above $68,500 for the first time in its history, marking gains of more than 350 per cent over the last year.

Other leading cryptocurrencies also saw record highs on Wednesday, including Ethereum (ether), pushing the overall crypto market close to $3 trillion – more than the combined value of the world’s top 12 largest banks.

Bitcoin alone now has a market cap greater than the Swiss Franc and Russian Ruble, ranking as the world’s 13th most valuable currency.

Its price rally has been pushed on by a succession of good news for the crypto space, including the first ever bitcoin ETF last month, and El Salvador officially adopting it as legal tender in September.

