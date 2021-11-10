Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have dipped in price slightly on Wednesday after hitting record price highs on Tuesday, though the overall crypto market remains buoyant.

Binance Coin is less than $50 away from its all-time high of $690, while Solana is just $15 away from reaching its previous record of $260.

Several other relatively large cryptocurrencies are also enjoying record-breaking price rallies, including Avalanche (AVAX) and Terra (LUNA).

The altcoin resurgence has pushed the total cryptocurrency market cap close to $3 trillion, making it more valuable than the top dozen largest banks combined, as well as every single one of the world’s biggest companies.

Experts remain divided over which way BTC will head from here, with some believing the price rally is only just beginning, and others claiming that the price is due for a major correction at some point.

