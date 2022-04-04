Bitcoin news – live: BTC price nears 2022 record ahead of largest crypto conference in history
Follow latest cryptocurrency updates, analysis and expert price predictions
After a meteoric rise throughout the month of March, bitcoin appears to have settled just below its record price high for 2022 of $48,000.
The world’s most valuable cryptocurrency is enjoying a rare moment of stability at the start of the week, shifting by less than 1 per cent over the last 24 hours.
Other leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP), have all mirrored bitcoin’s movements, with only Cardano (ADA) seeing any gains over the weekend.
The crypto market calm could be about to come to an end, according to some analysts, who anticipate major announcements at Bitcoin 2022 this week.
Dubbed as the largest bitcoin conference in history, the Miami event is the same one that El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced last year that his country would be adopting BTC as a legal form of tender.
You can follow all the latest news and updates in our live blog below.
Hello and welcome...
to The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto market.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest news and analysis for bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other leading cryptocurrencies, plus expert predictions.
