(Channel 4)

Channel 4 apologises after more ‘technical issues’ lead to mysterious disappearance of Countdown

Andrew Griffin
Friday 03 December 2021 17:24
Comments

Channel 4 has apologised after “technical issues” led to the mysterious disappearance of Countdown and Moneybags.

Viewers found that the shows were not on as usual on Friday afternoon, despite appearing in their usual slot in schedules.

But Channel 4 said the problems were the result of “technical issues”.

It said that it had put new systems in place after an outage. It did not specify which of those outages it was referring to: it has been hit by a number of problems since September, which have led to the channel repeatedly being knocked off air.

Channel 4 also confirmed that the problems would not lead to issues with programming later on in the day.

Recommended

“We’ve experienced temporary technical issues related to the new operating process that was put in place after the outage,” Channel 4 said in a tweet.

“We are working to rectify it as quickly as possible but can confirm that the peak schedule is unaffected.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in