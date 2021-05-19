Coinbase, Binance and other major crypto exchanges appear to be down amid a market-wide price crash.

Bitcoin has fallen by more than $10,000 in the last few hours, with customers reporting difficulties in accessing their accounts.

There were also issues for online banking apps that offer cryptocurrency trading, such as Revolut.

Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), dogecoin and bitcoin cash also saw major losses on Wednesday, with comparisons being drawn to the last major market crash experienced in 2017/18.

Hundreds of reports indicating problems at Binance and Coinbase were registered by website health checker DownDetector, as well as with the exchanges Gemini and KuCoin.

Some users took to social media to express their frustrations at not being able to either cash out their holdings or “buy the dip”.

The Independent has reached out to the exchanges for comment.

