Crypto price – live: Bitcoin, ethereum and dogecoin suffer huge losses after China announcement
Bitcoin, ethereum, cardano and dogecoin have all tumbled in price on Wednesday after China announced measures to block cryptocurrencies from being used as a form of payment in the country.
The move saw bitcoin fall below $40,000 for the first time since February, while other leading cryptocurrencies saw their values drop by between 15 and 20 per cent overnight.
It follows a tough few days for the crypto market, with a massive sell-off initially sparked by Elon Musk’s tweet that Tesla would no longer be accepting bitcoin payments.
The news from China means financial institutions and payments companies will no longer be allowed to provide services relating to cryptocurrency transactions. Regulators also warned investors about the volatility of the cryptocurrency market.
“Recently, crypto currency prices have skyrocketed and plummeted, and speculative trading of cryptocurrency has rebounded, seriously infringing on the safety of people’s property and disrupting the normal economic and financial order,” a statement read.
Bitcoin believers buy the dip
The CEO of MicroStrategy appears unfazed by bitcoin’s recent price falls, revealing that his company has bought an additional 229 bitcoins for $10 million.
Michael Saylor has been bullish on bitcoin’s long-term prospects for a long time and has overseen the largest corporate accumulation of cryptocurrency in history.
The software firm currently holds around $3.5 billion worth of bitcoin, more than double that of Tesla.
Saylor recently described bitcoin as “the most powerful and disruptive technology of our lifetime”, claiming it would be “irrational and tragic to dismiss it as speculative fervor”.
Bitcoin price crashes below $40,000
The price of bitcoin has plummeted below $40,000 amid a much wider crash that has wiped hundreds of billions of dollars from the crypto market.
Bitcoin is currently trading at its lowest point since April, briefly dipping as low as $38,717 on Wednesday morning according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. It has since bounced back slightly but is struggling to return above the $40,000 threshold.
One reason for the sudden drop could be China’s announcement to ban financial institutions from providing services relating to cryptocurrency transactions.
Several other major cryptocurrencies have been dragged down with bitcoin, including ethereum, dogecoin, cardano and bitcoin cash. All four dropped by between 15 and 20 per cent overnight.
Ethereum founder tells Elon Musk how to ‘fix’ dogecoin
Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson has offered advice to Elon Musk on how to radically upgrade the cryptocurrency dogecoin in order for it to become “the currency of Earth”.
The Tesla boss and self-appointed Dogefather claimed this week that “low fees and high volume” are needed for dogecoin to ever make sense as a mainstream form of currency.
“Ideally, Doge speeds up block time 10X, increases block size 10X and drops fee 100X,” Mr Musk tweeted this week. “Then it wins hands down.”
Hoskinson has a plan to do just that. You can read the full story on it here.
Elon Musk impersonators have swindled over $2 million from cryptocurrency scams over the past six months, according to data from the FTC.
People have been pretending to be the Tesla chief executive for years, in an attempt to steal bitcoin from them. But the number is rapidly increasing, the data shows.
What is Cardano? The coin that beat the Musk plunge
A lot has been said about Cardano (or, more specifically, the Ada cryptocurrency that runs on the platform) recently. Even more was said about it last week, when it defied the gloomy crypto market to continue to do well.
Cardano price bucks market trend with green credentials
Since Elon Musk’s announcement last week that Tesla would no longer be accepting bitcoin payments due to environmental concerns, only one major cryptocurrency has appeared immune to the market-wide downturn.
Spot the difference:
Cardano’s Ada cryptocurrency actually climbed to a new all-time high in the aftermath of Musk’s tweet, reaching above $2 for the first time in its history to add to its already considerable price gains in 2021.
This could be down to Cardano’s green credentials, which its developers describe as the “most environmentally sustainable” crypto platform.
This, from yesterday, is worth bearing in mind whether considering what the latest fluctuations might actually mean for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies: “when in doubt, zoom out”, analysts advise.
Everything depends on how much of a macro scale you’re looking at things on.
Bitcoin momentum ‘still up'
Bitcoin has rebounded slightly overnight, returning back above $45,000. Transaction volumes also remain high, and some analysts appear hopeful that the cryptocurrency still has upward momentum on its side.
The pseudonymous PlanB, whose stock-to-flow model maps bitcoin’s previous bull and bear markets, has compared the latest dip to similar patterns seen in 2013.
Bitcoin’s recovery appears to have helped other leading cryptos, with Ethereum (ether), dogecoin and bitcoin cash all up by between 3-7 per cent since yesterday, while Ripple (XRP) is up nearly 10 per cent.
Bitcoin price slide continues
Bitcoin has now fallen below $43,000, with investors hoping there is solid resistance at $40,000.
The last time BTC fell this low was back in February, when a flash crash saw it plummet in price before soaring up above $60,000 just two weeks later.
Market analysts appear hopeful that a similar pattern can be followed by bitcoin, and alternative cryptos in general, despite the power demonstrated by Elon Musk to move the market so drastically with just a single comment. Here’s what one expert had to say:
Ethereum co-founder ‘burns’ billions of dollars in viral dog themed cryptocurrency
One of the creators of ethereum has “burnt” billions of dollars in shiba inu-themed cryptocurrency, saying that he did not want to hold onto the viral currency.
Vitalik Buterin – who is the youngest crypto billionaire in the world – moved the coins into a dead wallet address, effectively destroying some 41 per cent of the currency that was in circulation. He held on to a small number of the coins and intends to give them to charity, as he recently did by donating to the Indian covid response.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies