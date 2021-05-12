The crypto market frenzy of 2021 appears to be far from over, with both ethereum (ether) and cardano (ADA) hitting new all-time price highs on Wednesday.

Bitcoin cash is also on the rise, after surging by more than a third in value over the last week – and 8 per cent overnight – however its more famous cousin has been uncharacteristically stable in recent days.

Some cryptocurrency analysts believe that bitcoin is in a period of consolidation, having more than doubled in price since the start of the year, and the next few days could prove critical in determining its future trajectory.

Price predictions remain generally positive, with a panel of experts forecasting gains for most major cryptocurrencies in the coming months – though dogecoin’s unprecedented bull run this year has divided analysts, who are largely at a loss when it comes to justifying its unrivalled performance.

