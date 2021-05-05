Bitcoin price live: Dogecoin and ethereum hit new highs ahead of Elon Musk’s SNL appearance
Dogecoin and ethereum have hit new all-time highs on Tuesday amid a crypto market frenzy. The price surges mean that the combined value of all cryptocurrencies is now greater than the market cap of Apple – the world’s most valuable company.
Bitcoin has also continued its recovery from the late April price crash, which saw it fall from around $65,000 to $48,000. It is currently trading at around $56,000 and has seen steady gains over the last few days.
The surprise jump in the price of dogecoin has been spurred on by tweets from Elon Musk and the announcement by the popular trading app eToro that it will now offer the meme-inspired cryptocurrency to its 20 million users. Dogecoin is up by nearly 20 per cent over the last 24 hours and by 60 per cent over the last week
Not all major cryptocurrencies experienced gains overnight, with both cardano (ADA) and bitcoin cash both falling in value by around 3 per cent.
Ethereum’s price momentum could see it ‘flip bitcoin'
The vast gains in ethereum could soon see it overtake bitcoin, that most famous of cryptocurrencies, according to some experts.
There are technical reasons that ethereum might function better as a cryptocurrency when compared with bitcoin, that could eventually drive changes in each of their prices.
Gemini becomes latest exchange to add dogecoin support
Dogecoin’s price just received another major boost after the popular cryptocurrency exchange Gemini added support for it.
It is now trading above $0.56, having peaked today at $0.58, marking a 36 per cent gain over the last 24 hours. Just a week ago, it was less than half that price.
Dogecoin price hits new all-time high
The price of dogecoin has just broken a new record, surging above $0.46 for the first time in its history.
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency is up nearly 20 per cent overnight, spurred on by the news that eToro has made it available to it 20 million users.
Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.4666 at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap, marking its highest ever price. By the time I’ve even finished writing this post it could be even higher.
Here’s some thoughts from Professor Carol Alexander on why dogecoin is on the ascendency once again:
Dogecoin now available on eToro
Dogecoin’s price has just surged above $0.40 and is approaching its all-time high after eToro made it available to its customers.
This is a major coup for the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, which until now has been missing from a number of key platforms like Coinbase.
eToro has more than 20 million registered users around the world - all of whom can now invest in dogecoin if they want to. It may be risky but the rewards so far this year have been remarkable and have outpaced those of other popular cryptocurrencies already offered by eToro.
Cryptocurrency market now more valuable than Apple
The latest price gains across the cryptocurrency market have pushed it above the world’s most valuable company.
The overall combined value of all cryptocurrencies is now more than $2.3 trillion, which is more than $100 billion more than the market cap of Apple.
Bitcoin alone is worth more than $1.1 trillion, ranking it above the likes of Facebook and Tesla. Meanwhile, ethereum’s remarkable price surge has pushed it above PayPal, Bank of America and Nestle.
When listing assets by market cap - including precious metals, companies and cryptocurrencies - bitcoin sits eighth on the overall list. If all cryptocurrencies are combined, only gold ranks higher.
Ethereum price hits yet another all-time high
The price of ethereum (ether) has once again hit an all-time high, rising above $3,000 for the first time in its history.
The cryptocurrency reached a peak of $3,107.01 on Monday morning, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index, and continues to trade just a few dollars below it.
It is the fifth time in the last seven days that ethereum has seen a new record high, and marks nearly $1,000’s of gains during that same time.
On 3 May last year, one ethereum was worth just $200, meaning ethereum has seen a year-on-year price increase of more than 1,400 per cent.
Bitcoin price rebound pulls other cryptocurrencies with it
The price of bitcoin has shot up by 6 per cent, pushing it back above $57,000 for the first time since mid April.
It appears to have had an effect on the wider crypto market, with ethereum (ether), bitcoin cash and litecoin among those that have seen similar gains over the last 24 hours.
Ethereum’s upward trajectory has pushed it once again to a new record high of $2,868, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index.
The biggest price surge, however, has come from dogecoin, which is up more than 15 per cent since this time yesterday and is now trading above $0.36 - less than 10 cents of its all-time high.
Ethereum’s huge surge in price, explained
What’s going on with ethereum? Well, a lot: its growth has beaten bitcoin’s by three-to-one this year. And it’s a lot more than just that.
Bitcoin’s dominance drops to three-year low
Explaining ethereum’s incredible price gains would take an entire article (we’re working on it), but one of the consequences is that bitcoin’s market dominance has been considerably diminished.
Curtis Ting, a managing director at the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, reveals that it is in fact the lowest it has been since 2018.
“The past month has seen a marked shift from bitcoin into ‘altcoins. Kraken Intelligence analysis shows the combined weighted average market caps for alternative crypto subsectors – DeFi, NFTs, and Layer-1 protocols like ETH – are all up by by 28 per cent, 36 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively. In contrast, bitcoin dominance – a metric for BTC’s share of the asset class’ total market cap – dropped to a near three-year low last week,” he tells The Independent.
“The data suggests market participants are moving into coins that have smaller market caps and display greater volatility in the hopes of finding further opportunities to maximise on their returns. Many may have ridden the recent bitcoin rally, and could be using some of their gains to move into alts.”
Ethereum’s staggering price rise
Ethereum’s latest record means it is now 14-times more valuable than it was just one year ago.
This price chart shows it has been a bumpy but ultimately profitable 12 months for cryptocurrency investors.
