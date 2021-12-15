Facebook down: Messenger, website and app not working properly, users say
Facebook has stopped working properly, users say.
Attempting to visit the website or use the app brings up a range of error messages, according to users.
Some saw a message indicating the site was “down for required maintenance” but that it would be back “within a few hours”.
Facebook outages are usually resolved more quickly than that. But in October the site was hit by a huge outage that left users unable to use the site for hours.
Unusually, Instagram and WhatsApp – which are all owned by new Facebook parent company Meta, and run using the same underlying infrastructure – were all functioning as normal.
The outage also does not appear to be affecting all users, or all parts, of the site.
