The second major outage in as many months is underway for Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.

Users around the world have complained of issues with sending, receiving and accessing their direct messages across the three apps, which are all owned by Facebook, which recently changed its name to Meta.

The last time the apps were down, it took several hours before the problems could be resolved and normal service resumed.

There is yet to be any official word about what caused the apps to stop functioning properly. The last time they stopped working, it took more than a day after the outage for the reason behind it to be revealed. On that occasion, it was caused by a maintenance worker inputting some faulty code.

More than 100 billion messages are sent across Facebook’s family of apps each day, with Instagram and Messenger sharing the same underlying infrastructure.

You can follow all the latest updates on the outage right here.