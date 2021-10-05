WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook could continue to suffer problems as systems come back online after a major outage.

The company warned that it may take some time before systems are fully online and the fix has arrived to all users.

As the problems continue to subside, it might also help to refresh the app – by forcing closing it from the phone’s menus – or to log out and back in of the Facebook website, if any issues do persist.

Facebook noted, however, that it could take a while before the various apps are working fully as expected.

“Facebook services coming back online now - may take some time to get to 100%,” Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s outgoing chief technology officer, said in a Twitter post. “To every small and large business, family, and individual who depends on us, I’m sorry.”

In an update posted to its official blog, Facebook noted that the problems were ongoing.

“Our services are now back online and we’re actively working to fully return them to regular operations,” wrote Santosh Janardhan, Facebook’s vice president of engineering and infrastructure.

WhatsApp did, however, say that it was back fully working, a few hours after the fix had been implemented.

“We’re now back and running at 100%,” its official account wrote. “Thank you to everyone around the world today for your patience while our teams worked diligently to restore WhatsApp.

“We truly appreciate you and continue to be humbled by how much people and organizations rely on our app every day.”