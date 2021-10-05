WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have started to come back online after being down for more than six hours in a major outage.

The three apps – which are all owned by Facebook, and run on shared infrastructure – stopped working shortly before 5pm. Other related products, such as Facebook Messenger and Workplace, have also stopped working.

Facebook and Instagram began working for users again at around 11pm, while WhatsApp remained still down.

In June and April this year, the social media giant’s platforms unexpectedly went down due to a “network configuration issue”.

Read our live coverage of the outage below