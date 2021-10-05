Facebook down - live updates: WhatsApp, Instagram and other apps come back after outage
Latest Facebook news as it, Instagram and WhatsApp still not back up
WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have started to come back online after being down for more than six hours in a major outage.
The three apps – which are all owned by Facebook, and run on shared infrastructure – stopped working shortly before 5pm. Other related products, such as Facebook Messenger and Workplace, have also stopped working.
Facebook and Instagram began working for users again at around 11pm, while WhatsApp remained still down.
In June and April this year, the social media giant’s platforms unexpectedly went down due to a “network configuration issue”.
Read our live coverage of the outage below
Facebook whistleblower will urge Congress to regulate the company
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen will urge the US Congress on Tuesday to regulate the social media giant, which she will compare to tobacco companies.
“When we realised tobacco companies were hiding the harms it caused, the government took action. When we figured out cars were safer with seatbelts, the government took action,” said Haugen’s written testimony to be delivered to a Senate Commerce subcommittee, according to Reuters.
“I implore you to do the same here.”
Haugen will tell the committee that Facebook executives routinely chose the firm’s profits over user safety.
“The company’s leadership knows ways to make Facebook and Instagram safer and won’t make the necessary changes because they have put their immense profits before people. Congressional action is needed,” she will say. “As long as Facebook is operating in the dark, it is accountable to no one. And it will continue to make choices that go against the common good.”
Facebook stock nosedive costs Zuckberg $6bn as whistleblower interview and service outage rattle investors
Shares in Facebook fell sharply on Monday in the aftermath of the explosive interview with whistleblower Frances Haugen and as its service outage dragged on for fifth hour.
It is the worst session performance for the company in nearly a year with the share price falling 4.9 per cent – the worst decline since the five per cent drop recorded on 9 November 2020.
Oliver O’Connell has the story.
Facebook stock nosedive costs Zuckberg $6bn amid crisis double-whammy
Monday was not a good day for the social media giant
Facebook apologises for company outage
“To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us,” the company said in a statement posted on rival platform Twitter.
Facebook and its apps appear to be coming back online after a huge outage
Facebook and its apps appear to be coming back online after its hugeMonday outage.
Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and the main Facebook app had all been offline for more than five hours in one of the biggest technical failures in the company’s history.
Andrew Griffin has the story.
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are coming back to life
Facebook and its apps appear to be coming back online after a huge outage.
Gmail, TikTok and Snapchat users complain apps are slowing down amid Facebook going down
Gmail, TikTok and Snapchat users have complained that the apps are slowing down amid the continued outage of Facebook companies.
Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram all stopped working at the same time of Monday, forcing their 3bn users to flood across to other social media platforms.
And many of those apps then themselves saw significant slowdowns as they dealt with mass sign-ups and log-ins as Facebook remained unavailable.
Now Gmail, TikTok and Snapchat users complain apps are slowing down
Gmail, TikTok and Snapchat users have complained that the apps are slowing down amid the continued outage of Facebook companies.
As outage continues into fifth hour, Facebook tries to restart
There are rumours whipping around the internet that, among other things, Facebook has been “deleted”, that it has been “hacked”, that is has “gone”. The truth appears to be a little less dramatic – though still plenty dramatic.
Essentially, Facebook has deleted its DNS, or the address book that helps people find its websites. When someone types “Facebook.com” into a web browser, the DNS should be able to provide it with the numerical address to get the data that represents the website. But that DNS is broken, so the web browser gets lost, and you get an error message. (The same thing happens, effectively, with the app, although not in such an obvious way.)
That’s so widespread because Facebook controls its DNS. And Facebook does that on behalf of all the services it owns: WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, Workplace, Oculus, and more besides. So everything has broken, all at once.
What’s more, Facebook also heavily relies on its own systems internally. So, for example, the fact the DNS isn’t working means that those engineers who should be able to fix it also can’t access it. That’s why staffers are now reportedly being sent to actual physical data centres to try and make things work again. And that’s where we are now.
To borrow an analogy from earlier, it is as if we (or our web browsers) have turned up at the Facebook office in the hope of getting into one of its many rooms. But the receptionist who usually keeps the record of which room is which is gone – they’ve been deleted – and so you’re stuck outside with no idea where to go.
Inside those rooms are not only Facebook but every Facebook property, which together makes up much of the internet. And all the people who would normally be able to hire a new receptionist can’t find their way around the building, too. We’re all stuck outside, looking in, even those people who would normally be on the inside.
It’s now been five hours since Facebook lost its receptionist. And there’s no sense when they’ll return.
Twitter slows down
Everything is having a bit of trouble, presumably as many more people than usual switch to it to make up for lack of Facebook. Like Telegram, Twitter is struggling.
Telegram slows down
As Messenger, WhatsApp and other Facebook chat services break, some people have turned to Telegram. So many people, in fact, that it seems to be struggling – while it’s still working, it’s doing so much more slowly than usual.
Some details of outage begin to appear
Some details of what exactly has gone wrong, and how Facebook is rushing to fix it, do appear to be coming through. This, from security researcher Steve Gibson, offers something of a picture, though it’s not clear where it’s come from
If this is the case, it means in short that a version of that address book we discussed earlier* has been deleted. But to put it back in place, those working remotely from the relevant servers need the address book to find where they’re going. You can see the difficulty.
Most likely, the fix would require actually going to those servers, and doing the work to get them going again. That’s probably what’s happening right now as Facebook engineers struggle to fix everything.
*Scroll down to the post after the one after this one if you want a pained analogy to explain all this.
