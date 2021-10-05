Facebook official says users feel ‘safe and secure’ despite tirade of bad press

Facebook’s head of safety practices defended the company’s practices and stated that most of its users feel “safe and secure” on its platforms despite new claims that the company hid research pointing to its role in making conflicts and divisions in society worse.

Antigone Davis told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on Tuesday that despite claims made by former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen during a congressional hearing, most users do not feel unsafe as a result of negative or malicious content on Facebook or Instagram.

“Most people really do feel quite safe and secure on our platform,” Ms Davis said.

More follows...