Facebook has announced it will change its name to “Meta” as part of a major rebrand.

The new name is an attempt to focus on the metaverse that Facebook says will be the future of social networking.

But it is also likely an attempt to move on from the intense scrutiny and criticism it has faced in recent weeks and years, which has focused on everything from privacy to the damage it is doing to young people.

The blue app will continue to be known as Facebook, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said. But the branding will be removed from everywhere else, such as the WhatsApp and Instagram.

All of those various apps will now instead live under the “Meta” brand, with Facebook just one of those many different apps.