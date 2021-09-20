Apple has released iOS 15, its major new update for the iPhone.

The new operating system is now available to download. As usual, it can be found by opening the Settings app and clicking “general”.

Eventually, Apple will encourage users to download the new update through notifications and other alerts. But it tends to give users time to download it on their own first – presumably in part to minimise the traffic on its servers, which can often slow down considerably when a major new update comes out, and can leave users waiting a long time until the update downloads.

Though Apple has rebranded the iPad operating system as iPadOS, they both arrive at the same time and with many of the features, and those tablets should be able to download their own update too.

iOS 15 brings a host of new features, including changing to notifications, the ability to FaceTime people who don’t have iPhones, and a Safari redesign that has proven somewhat controversial and gone through a number of different versions.

One of the big features of the new update – SharePlay, which adds the option to watch TV shows and films together in a video call – was delayed after it was announced, and will come in a later version of iOS 15.

An update for the Apple Watch, known as watchOS 8, has also arrived at the same time. It includes new photo tools, better ways of controlling your home, and updated health and fitness features.

Apple’s Macs will be getting their own updates too, in the form of Monterey, which refreshes the design and brings updates to built-in apps such as Messages and Maps. The MacOS update tends to arrive later in the year, and Apple has not yet announced a release date.

Apple announced the release date of iOS 15 last week, when it revealed a new Apple Watch, iPads and the iPhone 13. Those iPhones go on sale on Friday, with a range of new features including upgraded cameras and better batteries.