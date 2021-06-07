Apple has launched WatchOS 8, a new update for its wearable.

The updates came at its Worldwide Developers Conference event, where it also revealed the future of the iPhone, iPad and other platforms.

It includes new features aimed at calming down its users, including a new tool aimed at helping people practice mindfulness.

The activity features have also been updated, with new additions including Tai Chi.

Those new updates also come alongside a variety of new Health updates coming to the Watch and the iPhone. They include the option to share personal health data with members of your family – so you will be alerted if a family member’s resting heart rate is raised, for instance.

In addition to those health and wellness features, Apple is changing the “Photos” watch face on the screen. That includes new ways that will make the picture move when people lift their wrist and see the photo.

The Photos app on the Watch has also been redesigned and includes new tools borrowed from iOS 15, the new iPhone update. Users can share their photos and memories from the watch itself, without having to get their phone out.

Other features taken from iOS 15 include the new “focus” options, which allow users to choose what notifications they see depending if they are at “home” or “work” for instance.