Apple has updated its entry-level iPad and iPad Mini, with a whole range of improvements.

The cheapest iPad is also the most popular, proving especially popular with schools.

The new version of the tablet keeps the traditional design of the old iPad, with its TouchID button in the bottom and rounded edges at the side. As such, it is still distinct from the iPad Air and Pro, both of which have integrated the new design with flatter sides.

On the inside, however, the new iPad – which is named only iPad, in contrast to those other versions – will have vastly improved performance, Apple said.

That comes from the introduction of the A13 processor, which was first introduced in the iPhone 11. It should improve the speed of the iPad by 20 per cent.

It also has a new front camera that includes Center Stage, a feature introduced with the iPad Pro that allows the camera to to follow around the people that are in front o fi t

It costs $329, or $299 for schools. It is available to order now and will be available next week.

The new iPad Mini has more significant upgrades to both the outside and inside. Unlike the big iPad, it does have the new style of design, with flat sides and TouchID in the power button so that the display can go closer the edge of the front.

It is also improved on the inside, Apple said. A new processor allows it to be 40 per cent faster, and the graphics performance is improved by 80 per cent.

It also now has a USB-C port, so that it can transfer data more quickly as well as connect to other accessories, such as cameras or displays.

The new iPad Mini will also have 5G data connections, Apple said.

It starts at $499. It can be ordered from today and will be available from next week, just like the larger sibling, Apple said.

The regular iPad has received reasonably consistent upgrades, getting updated roughly once a year. The iPad Mini has not been updated since March 2019 – and that replaced a device that was first introduced in 2015.